Switzerland’s gambling regulators have updated their blacklists of illegal gambling operators with the addition of 82 new domains.

The latest update has seen the Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority blacklist 22 sites for targeting Swiss players without a local licence, including major names such as sportsbet.io and spreadex.com.

Meanwhile the Federal Gambling Commission has added 61 gaming sites to its own blacklist, including the likes of chanz.com, cloudbet.com, frankcasino.com, slottyvegas.com, stake.com and starcasino.be.

