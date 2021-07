The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has issued provisional licences to DraftKings, FanDuel and the Connecticut Lottery to operate daily fantasy sports in Connecticut.

The approvals come as the state moves toward implementing a new regulated sports betting and online gaming market under legislation signed into law by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont in May.

The new laws follow an agreement between Governor Lamont and the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe that allows the tribes and the [...]