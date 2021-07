Germany’s sports betting licensing authority in Hesse has approved six new sportsbook operators following the opening of the country’s new regulated iGaming market last week.

The latest approvals have seen online sports betting licences granted to 888Sport.de, Torro Tec’s Tiptorro.de, Chilling Cheetah’s Chillybets.de, RULEO Alpenland’s mybet.de and Winamax.de.

In addition, retail sports betting licences have been issued to bet2day Sportwetten and Chilling Cheetah.

Following this week’s approvals, a total of 35 licences have been issued to date by [...]