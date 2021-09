The Belgian Gaming Commission has expanded its blacklist of unlicensed online betting and gaming operators with the addition of 16 new internet domains.

The latest update to the blacklist includes a number of sites owned by Curacao-licensed Dama NV, such as Casinonic.com, Casinochan.com, Cobracasino.com and Wildblaster88.com.

A number of other Curacao-licensed operators also feature on the list, including Casinoextreme.eu, Cherrygoldcasino.com, Cloudbet.com, Winspark.com, Eat-sleep-bet.com, Domgame.com and Evobet.com, which also had its Malta gaming licence cancelled at the end [...]