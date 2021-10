A technical fault with the new self-exclusion register (Cruks) delayed the Dutch market’s newly-licensed iGaming operators from opening for business as planned last Friday (October 1st).

The delayed opening added to the confusion in the market as unlicensed operators such as Betsson, Entain and Kindred closed down their Dutch operations on the eve of the newly regulated market opening.

Operators could still not connect to Cruks at 5pm on launch day, with the Dutch regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), [...]