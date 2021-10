Frankfurt-listed bet-at-home.com is delaying the publication of its third quarter results as the company withdraws its online casino services from Austria due to player lawsuits.

The company will delay the publication of its third quarter results, which were due to be released on November 8, and now expects to report a loss for the year after setting aside €24.6m to cover lawsuits by players in Austria.

Due to the monopoly held by Casinos Austria, players in the [...]