Lithuania’s gambling regulator has urged operators to abide by the country’s gaming legislation after having to blacklist more than 200 internet domains so far this year.

Online gambling is only legal in Lithuania when provided by locally licensed operators, with current online licenses tied to land-based gaming venues, although this is set to be lifted in 2022.

Despite the local licensing requirement, the Gaming Control Authority of Lithuania has had to secure court approval to blacklist 212 [...]