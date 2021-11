London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has been fined by the Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC) for offering illegal bonuses to Australian consumers.

The fine follows an NTRC investigation into the activities of business development managers working on behalf of Entain-owned online sports betting brand Neds, who were overheard by a commission member as they offered bonuses to individuals at a race meeting in Darwin in July.

The Neds business development managers (BDMs) were seen handing out [...]