Britain’s Gambling Commission has ordered Novomatic subsidiary Greentube Alderney to pay a £685,000 penalty for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

The penalty follows an investigation by the Commission into Greentube’s online activities between December 2019 and November 2020, during which time the company failed to interact with customers to effectively minimise the risk of gambling related harm.

The Commission also found that Greentube failed to conduct adequate assessments of the risk of money laundering during the [...]