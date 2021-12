Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has investigated 22 online gaming affiliates who are active in the recently regulated market, with more than half of them found to be promoting unlicensed gambling.

Fifteen of the 22 affiliate websites violated the Gambling Act, including 13 which have been, or soon will be, served with a desist order and penalty.

Two investigations are ongoing and a number of websites have switched to promoting licensed operators, the regulator said.

KSA chairman René [...]