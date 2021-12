The Belgian Gaming Commission continues to expand its blacklist of unlicensed online betting and gaming operators, with 11 new internet domains added this month.

The latest update to the iGaming blacklist includes four internet domains linked to Intertops.eu, alongside a number of Curacao-licensed operators including fr.scratchmania.com, stakes2.com, lucky31online.com and 1.egocasino3.com.

Other additions to the blacklist include luspincasino.com and winadaycasino.eu, bringing the total number of blocked iGaming websites in Belgium to 318.

December 2021 iGaming blacklist update:

fr.scratchmania.com

stakes2.com

lucky31online.com

gunsbet35.com

1.egocasino3.com

luspincasino.com

poker.intertops.eu [...]