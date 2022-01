The European Banking Authority (EBA) has warned that unwarranted de-risking and ineffective management of anti-money laundering risk by European banks is having a detrimental impact on certain sectors of the economy, including gambling operators.

The Opinion published this week by the EBA follows recent research by the banking authority, which found that certain customers such as gambling operators, payment institutions and e-money institutions are often affected by de-risking decisions under anti-money laundering regulations.

It said that certain [...]