Britain's Gambling Commission has found that another two licensees, bingo and casino operator Rank Digital and lottery betting operator Annexio, have failed to live up to the Commission’s social responsibility standards.

Rank and Annexio have paid regulatory settlements of £700,557 and £612,000 respectively, with the regulatory action following similar settlements demanded of Buzz Group and Greentube in December.

“The UK market is close to becoming unviable,” said the former CEO of an operator who escaped the wrath [...]