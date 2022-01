Britain’s Gambling Commission has issued a £3.8m fine to multi-brand online casino operator Genesis Global, which has also been told it must undergo further extensive auditing.

Genesis Global had its operating licence suspended by the British gambling regulator in July 2020 after an investigation revealed significant social responsibility and money laundering failures.

Three months later that suspension was lifted following significant compliance improvements, but the Commission’s investigation continued.

This investigation has now concluded with a £3.8m fine, a [...]