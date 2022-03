The Belgian Gaming Commission has expanded its blacklist of unlicensed online betting and gaming operators with 30 new domains added this week.

The first update to the iGaming blacklist in 2022 sees a whole host of Curaçao-licensed operators targeted, including brands such as vulkanvegas.com, 21grandcasino.com, 24kcasino.com, action24.com and calvincasino.com.

Other additions to the blacklist include casinodep.com, operated by Malta-licensed Winzon Group, Belize-licensed larome-re.com, and casinoastral.me operated by Sofia-based Prisma Solutions.

Following the latest update, the Belgian Gaming Commission’s [...]