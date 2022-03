Britain’s Gambling Commission has imposed a £3.15m fine on National Lottery operator Camelot UK for failures linked to its mobile app.

The fine will be paid to good causes following a Commission investigation into three failures which negatively impacted customers.

In each case the information presented in the app was incorrect, inappropriate, or harmful at the point of delivery to the player.

The first failure related to the National Lottery mobile app informing up to 20,000 players that [...]