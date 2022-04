Federal authorities in the United States have announced charges against five people accused of involvement in an illegal online sports betting operation in California.

The accused include former minor league baseball player Wayne Nix and Joseph Castelao, owner of the Sand Island Sports gambling website based in Costa Rica.

They have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and admitted to taking millions of dollars in bets, many of which were facilitated by the Costa Rican website.

Nix is said [...]