Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has placed two operators under investigation and warned the rest of the market to raise their anti-money laundering (AML) compliance standards.

The KSA’s initial investigation has concluded that operators are not complying with the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act.

Primarily, it has found that operators are only checking on the origin of a player’s income when the player is depositing over €2,500.

The KSA emphasized: “Spending large amounts on games of [...]