The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued its first fines less than a month after the opening of the regulated market.

BetMGM and PointsBet received fines of CA$48,000 ($37,400) and CA$30,000 respectively for breaking Ontario’s new rules on public advertising of bonuses or other gambling offers.

A statement from AGCO explained: “The Standards were put in place to protect Ontarians. They include clear restrictions on the advertising of inducements, bonuses or credits, except when [...]