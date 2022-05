Two operators will pay a combined £675,000 to Britain's Gambling Commission for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

Jumpman Gaming, operator of 243 online gaming websites, will pay £500,000, while Progress Play (201 websites) will pay £175,718, both for failures relating to anti-money laundering (AML) and customer interaction compliance.

“We will always clamp down on operators who fail in their obligations to keep gambling safe and crime-free,” said Leanne Oxley, Gambling Commission director of enforcement and intelligence. [...]