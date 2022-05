The Danish Gambling Authority has reprimanded bet365 for breaching the rules on customer due diligence measures in the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The operator let a young player deposit about DKK190,000 ($27,400) to his account during a period of just over a year without having sufficient knowledge of whether the player’s funds originated from criminal proceeds.

In a statement the Authority said: “Considering the player’s age and the amount deposited, it should have prompted Hillside to further investigate [...]