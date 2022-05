Australian Labor Party Member Marisa Paterson is calling on the state government to initiate a comprehensive review of online gambling in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

In her previous role as an academic researcher, Paterson said she grew “very concerned” about the harmful impacts of online gambling, and believes that more needs to be done in the ACT to better understand and address the harm caused by online gambling to individuals, families and communities.

“While the ACT [...]