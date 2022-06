Frankfurt-listed online betting and gaming operator bet-at-home has warned of a possible drop in revenue from its home market of Germany due to the application of deposit limits under the 2021 State Treaty on Gambling.

The 2021 Treaty governs licensed betting and gaming at a national level and requires operators to impose a €1,000 per month cross-operator and cross-product deposit limit on customers.

bet-at-home has implemented the €1,000 deposit limit, but only at the operator level and [...]