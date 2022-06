The US Department of Justice has been urged to take action against unlicensed online gambling operators that continue to serve the American market.

The Congressional Gaming Caucus wrote to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, calling for a concerted effort to combat unlicensed gambling with offshore operators such as Bovada, MyBookie, and BetOnline.

According to the Gaming Caucus, internet searches for offshore sportsbooks increased by 40 per cent in 2021, with leading offshore operator Bovada accounting [...]