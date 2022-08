London-listed Entain has agreed a £17m regulatory settlement with Britain’s Gambling Commission for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

The gaming operator has also had additional conditions attached to its operating licence to ensure that a member of the board oversees an improvement plan, and that a third-party audit the business to review its compliance with the Licence conditions and codes of practice.

This marks the second penalty for the operator following the £5.9m penalty package agreed [...]