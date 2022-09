Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued a cease and desist order to LCS Limited for offering online casino games to players in the Netherlands without a local license.

An investigation by the KSA found that Malta-licensed operator LCS had been in violation of the country’s Gambling Act for illegally targeting the Dutch market via its Sons-of-slots.com site, which was accessible from the Netherlands with no technical measures in place to prevent Dutch customers from accessing [...]