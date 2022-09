Australia’s financial intelligence agency is launching an enforcement investigation into Entain Group’s compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) said Monday that it is launching the investigation after conducting an extensive supervisory campaign that assessed entities within the corporate bookmaking sector.

AUSTRAC provided no further details on the investigation, although chief executive Nicole Rose commented that “all reporting entities, including those in the corporate bookmakers sector, must take seriously their [...]