Gaming Intelligence
GGPoker fined for social responsibility failures

13th October 2022 8:37 am GMT
Gambling Commission
GGPoker has become the latest online casino operator to be fined by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

NSUS, which trades as GGPoker, has been fined for failing to identify and interact with customers who may be at risk of experiencing harms associated with gambling.

The operator also failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent marketing material being sent to self-excluded customers and was found to have inadequate risk assessments and policies to prevent money laundering.

The Gambling Commission has fined NSUS £672,829 and imposed a warning under section 117 (1) (a) of the Gambling Act 2005.

