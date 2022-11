The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has taken further disciplinary action against Crown Melbourne for failing in its Responsible Service of Gambling obligations.

The regulator has imposed record fines totalling AUD$120m after the operator breached its code of conduct for the Responsible Service of Gambling over many years by “consistently failing” to intervene to prevent gambling harm, allowing customers to often gamble for long periods without a break, sometimes for more than 24 hours.

Crown [...]