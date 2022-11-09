This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gambling Commission lifts Lebom licence suspension

9th November 2022 6:40 am GMT
Gambling Commission
Greentube

Britain’s Gambling Commission has reinstated the operating licence of sports betting provider Lebom.

Lebom’s licence was suspended by the Gambling Commission last week after it was found that the operator had failed to connect to the Gamstop self-exclusion system, in breach of its licensing obligations.

The Commission said Tuesday that it is lifting the licence suspension on Lebom as the operator has now completed the required integration with Gamstop.

Gamstop is a free online self-exclusion system that allows players in Great Britain to opt out of gambling with all licensed operators in the market.

