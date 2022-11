Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs has revealed that sanctions were issued against 53 online sports betting and gaming operators during the first half of 2022, with the country’s gambling regulator imposing more than €88m in fines.

The sanctions follow the introduction of new regulations by the Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ) in 2021, mostly relating to commercial communications of gaming activities, restrictions on promotions, and further restrictions relating to commercial communications in audiovisual media [...]