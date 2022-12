Britain’s Gambling Commission has issued a £237,600 fine to Aspire Global subsidiary AG Communications for anti-money laundering (AML) failures.

Following a review undertaken against AG Communications, the Commission found that the licensee breached Paragraphs 1 and 2 of licence condition (LC) 12.1.1: Anti-money laundering - Prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The AML breaches relate to the operator being unable to demonstrate that it had carried out appropriate due diligence checks on six third-party businesses it [...]