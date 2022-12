Australia’s financial intelligence agency has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against casino operator Star Entertainment Group for alleged money laundering breaches.

The civil penalty proceedings by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) relate to serious and systemic non-compliance with Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws, and follow a compliance campaign that began in September 2019 and led to an enforcement investigation into The Star Pty Limited being opened in [...]