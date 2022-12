Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group has been fined AUD$100m amid a raft of disciplinary actions, following the findings of Queensland’s Gotterson Review and the Attorney-General’s determination of unsuitability.

Earlier this month Australia’s financial intelligence agency commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Star Entertainment for alleged money laundering breaches across its casinos in Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

In October, the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) suspended Star Entertainment’s casino licence and fined the [...]