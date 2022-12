The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has awarded the state’s first sports betting licence to casino operator Encore Boston Harbor.

Following a presentation by representatives of Encore Boston Harbor and a review of the application submitted by Wynn MA, the MGC voted unanimously to approve the first Category 1 sports wagering operator license in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The MGC has set a goal to launch retail sports betting at the state’s three licensed casinos, which are eligible [...]