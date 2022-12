The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against 11 current and former directors and officers of Star Entertainment Group.

Australia’s national corporate regulator has launched proceedings against the 11 executives for alleged breaches of their duties under section 180 of the Corporations Act.

ASIC’s case includes claims against members of the Star board between 2017 to 2019, including John O Neill (former chair), Matthias Bekier (former managing director [...]