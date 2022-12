BetMGM looks set to become the second operator to be granted a mobile sports betting license in Massachusetts after the state regulator voted in favour of licensure.

In a public meeting Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted to find BetMGM suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports betting operator license.

The license will be tethered to MGM Springfield’s Category 1 license, which was also unanimously approved Monday by the MGC.

The MGC has set a goal to [...]