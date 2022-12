Athens-listed gaming supplier and operator Intralot has announced that its US subsidiary has signed a new sports betting deal with the Ohio Lottery.

Intralot Inc has secured a five-year contract with the lottery to implement its Orion Sportsbook solution, with the state slated to open its online and retail sports betting market on 1 January 2023.

Intralot will utilize current lottery equipment and infrastructure to facilitate the sports betting journey for retailers and customers throughout the state.

The [...]