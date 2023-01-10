Relax Gaming extends European footprint with Greece approval

iGaming aggregator and casino content provider Relax Gaming has been granted approval to launch its content in Greece.

The approval by the Hellenic Gaming Commission will enable licensed operators in the country to roll out Relax Gaming’s top-performing proprietary content, including Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop, Net Gains and the highly anticipated Money Train 3.

“We’re delighted that Relax Gaming has been issued an iGaming Supplier Licence by the Hellenic Gaming Commission,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Ronde. “We’re pleased to continue our global scale expansion within a jurisdiction that has such a huge potential for growth in the online casino sphere.

“We’ll keep a close eye on regional regulatory developments to continue with its successful journey of expansion in newly regulated markets.”