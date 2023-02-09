This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube’s StarGames granted German online slot licence

9th February 2023 11:53 am GMT
Evolution

Novomatic’s iGaming division Greentube has secured final licence approval for its StarGames online casino brand in Germany.

The StarGames.de site has been live in Germany since July 2021 and has now been officially approved by the Gambling Authority of the Federal States of Germany (GGL).

“Receiving this licence is further testament to the quality and reliability of not just the StarGames brand, but also Greentube as a whole,” said Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo. “Being granted the German licence is a major milestone for Greentube and we are extremely proud that the regulatory authorities deemed our application successful.

“Our goal was to create a product of the highest quality, one that customers would not only enjoy playing but also feel safeguarded by while doing so. With StarGames.de, we feel we have a brand and a website that goes above and beyond to ensure we offer players the best place for safe and secure entertainment in Germany.”

StarGames brand manager Laszlo Pados added: “Receiving the nationwide German licence is a testament to - and proof of - all the hard work that everyone at Greentube has put into the project over the last two and a half years.

“This also opens up a wide range of opportunities for StarGames.de, mainly in the field of mobile apps, but also in marketing and advertising within the boundaries of the Interstate Treaty 2021. We cannot wait to get started on this exciting next chapter.”

