Entain’s Ladbrokes sports betting business in Australia has been fined AUD$78,540 for responsible gambling failures that occurred between 2018 and 2020.

The fine follows an investigation launched by the Northern Territory Racing Commission in August 2020 into the activities of a gambler who lost AUD$758,510 on deposits of more than $2.2m and turnover of $17.5m.

Over the term of his 21-month relationship with Ladbrokes, the gambler was awarded $528,890 in bonuses and cash-back.

The investigation found that a [...]