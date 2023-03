Switzerland’s Federal Gaming Commission (CFMJ) has updated its blacklist of illegal online gambling domains.

The 14th update to the iGaming blacklist features 29 new domains, bringing the total to 1,053 sites.

The latest update includes Malta-licensed bingobonga.com, as well as a number of Alderney-licensed domains such as bingocafe.com, bingoliner.com, cashcabin.com and jetbingo.com.

Several Curacao-licensed sites have also been added to the list, including casinosanalyzer.com, correctcasinos.com, hellspin.com, ivibet.com, playfina.com and rivalo.com, alongside affiliate sites such as correctcasinos.com, gamblingngo.com, gamblingsites.org, [...]