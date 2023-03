Oslo-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is expanding its footprint in the United States after securing approvals in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Online Sports Wagering Operator license issued by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) will initially see GiG power the launch of Crab Sports in the Old Line State this May.

In addition, GiG has obtained a full Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) following its interim authorisation in [...]