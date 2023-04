bet365 and Betfair have become the latest operators to be sanctioned by Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

bet365 has been issued a combined SEK79 million penalty by the regulator for not taking sufficient measures to protect players against excessive gambling. This comprised SEK14 million issued to its Hillside (Gaming) subsidiary and SEK65 million to Hillside (Sports).

According to Spelinspektionen, bet365 has not helped players reduce their gambling when there has been reason to do so.

“Among other things, they [...]