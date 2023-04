The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has penalised Entain for accepting online in-play bets through its Ladbrokes and Neds sites last October.

Entain was penalised after an investigation found that two of its sites had accepted 78 online in-play bets on the final day of the Bangkok LIV Golf tournament last October.

As a result, Entain has paid an infringement notice of AUD$13,320, the maximum amount the ACMA could set for this breach of the Interactive [...]