Kindred Group has been told to withdraw its iGaming brands from Norway after losing an appeal against the Norwegian Gaming Authority.

Last September, the Norwegian regulator issued a daily fine of NOK1.2 million to the operator for every day that Kindred continued to operate in the market.

This was postponed in October after the operator agreed to make a number of changes to its operations.

Kindred said at the time that the changes had been undertaken to clarify [...]