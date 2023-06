Winning Poker Network (WPN) and Goldwin have become the latest operators to be sanctioned by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) for targeting Dutch players without a licence.

Winning Poker Network previously received a warning that enforcement would follow and promised to stop offering its iGaming services in the Netherlands.

However, a follow-up investigation by the regulator revealed that this was not entirely the case.

While WPN’s Americascardroom.eu site was no longer accessible by Dutch players, a new account [...]