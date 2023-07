PlayUp has lost its license to operate in New Jersey after failing to respond to information requests from the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE).

The New Jersey regulator had been seeking information on the company’s finances, including details of employee withholding tax payments, payroll registers, and bank statements.

The information request was first sent to PlayUp chief financial officer Glenn MacPherson in June but went unanswered, with the company later confirming that he had left the business.

The [...]