Australia’s largest operator of electronic gaming machines has been fined AUD$550,000 by the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) for operating machines without the mandatory YourPlay pre-commitment technology installed.

The Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH) was fined for operating 220 gaming machines without YourPlay, the statewide pre-commitment scheme that enables players to set time and loss limits. This is mandatory for all electronic gaming machines in Victoria.

The breaches were described as “serious and wilful” [...]