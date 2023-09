Gambling authorities in Switzerland have further expanded their blacklist of illegal gambling operators with the addition of 186 domains.

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (GESPA) has added 43 sites to its blacklist for targeting Swiss players without a local licence, most of which have featured before in similar guises, including brands such 22bet, bahigo, dachbet, fezbet, ggbet and interwetten.

iGaming brands featuring for the first time on GESPA’s blacklist include the likes of gunsbet, mrxbet, pribet, sultanbet [...]